SPD announces death of former Police Chief Troy Majors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department announced the former Springfield Police Chief Troy Majors has passed away at the age of 82.

Majors served as police chief in Springfield for 10 years, from 1980 until 1990.

Before coming to Springfield, Majors spent 22 years with the Kansas City Police Department where he worked his way up the ranks to major.

SPD says Majors will be remembered as a kind soul who loved to tell jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, two brothers, five children and 15 grandchildren.