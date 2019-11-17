Sparta man pronounced dead on scene after single-vehicle crash

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:
fatal crash_1464616263321.jpg

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A 57-year-old man from Sparta, Missouri died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 15.

Around 5:25 p.m. on Highway KK, one mile south of Marshfield, Donald Tannehill was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Tannehill then struck a fence and several trees, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster County assistant coroner at 6:31 p.m.

Tannehill was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is Troop Do’s 100th fatality of the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories