Space X Signs First Citizen to Moon Flight

One private citizen may get that chance to see the dark side of the moon.

Space-X announced Thursday it has signed up a space tourist to take a flight around the moon.

The mission is slated to use the company’s BFR, or Big Falcon Rocket. That spacecraft has not been completed yet.

CEO Elon Musk says he hopes to start testing the space-ship portion of the system next year.

Experts believe the BFR is several years away from launching.

Musk is expected to name the person taking that first ride on Monday.