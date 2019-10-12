Southwest Missouri man accused of using teen to make child porn

A southwest Missouri man is facing federal charges after authorities say he used the internet to sexually exploit two teenage girls.

David Hughes, 28, was indicted last week on charges of enticing a minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction, and using the internet to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Court documents filed by federal prosecutors say this case began in July 2017 when a Florida woman found messages her 15-year-old daughter exchanged on the Kik app with a man who was later identified as Hughes.

In the messages, court documents say the girl told Hughes that she wanted to run away from home, and Hughes told her she could live with him rent-free as long as she had sex with him once or twice a week.

When law enforcement tracked down Hughes at his home in Newton County, Missouri, and interviewed him in April 2019, he allegedly admitted to exchanging messages with the Florida girl and also being involved with a different teenage girl in southwest Missouri…

