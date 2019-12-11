Southwest Missouri communities now have better access to healthcare

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Three rural Mercy Hospital locations near Springfield received a grant to provide greater health care access.

The USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant was $496,349 to nine communities in four states. The three locations in Missouri are Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Cassville, and Mercy St. Francis Mountain View.

The grant focuses on improving telemedicine in these rural areas because they don’t have enough health care providers, especially specialists.

If a patient comes in with a stroke or a heart attack, every second is valuable. And places like Aurora, Cassville, and Mountain View used always to transfer their patients to Springfield because they do not have sufficient knowledge to treat them.

This loses precious time. But now, with telemedicine, you need to press a button, and within seconds, a specialist from St. Louis will be able to tell hospital staff precisely what to do, saving precious time.

Here is a full list of all the communities that received the grant: