Southwest Missouri astronaut makes history commanding SpaceX Crew Dragon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. — On the evening of Sunday, Nov. 15, a southwest Missouri-native made history in commanding the SpaceX Crew Dragon on its first-ever operational mission.

The rocket carrying four people launched just before 6:30 p.m. after getting scrubbed the day before.

The second crewed mission and first-ever operational mission for Crew Dragon was carrying a Lebanon-born and central Missouri-raised astronaut: Astronaut and Crew-1 Commander Mike Hopkins.

This is actually his second time in space. He logged over 160 days in space already as part of the expedition 37-38 crew.

If you were watching the launch earlier, his voice was the one you’d hear responding to mission control from the Resilience Capsule, which the crew named.

“To all the people at NASA and SpaceX, by working together through these difficult times, you’ve inspired the nation, the world – and in no small part – the name of this incredible vehicle, Resilience,” Hopkins said. “And now it’s time for us to do our part. Crew-1 for all.”

Crew Dragon launched with its first full crew with Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from the same launch pad as Apollo 11, the mission that carried man to the moon.

The crew is headed toward the International Space Station to conduct science experiments and maintenance.