Southwest Missouri among top 50 in beef cow production in the nation

Springfield, MO — You knew there was a census for people. But did you know there’s a census for cows?

The U.S.D.A. keeps tabs on headcounts to keep track and forecast production and the economy.

When it comes to beef cows, Missouri is in the top 50 in the nation. More specifically, certain counties in Southwest Missouri.

MU livestock specialist Eldon Cole says it also gives peoplea chance to brag a little bit about where they stand.

Cole says the highest ranking in Missouri is Polk County, which is 20th in beef cows in the nation. Lawrence County is 30th and Texas County sneaks in right behind it. He says there are around 50,000 cattle in that area.

And then right at the 50th mark is Berry County and Newton County.

For more details on the UDA Cattle Data for 2021, click here.