Southwest City Officer Assaulted, Sent to Hospital

by: Lauren Johnson

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo.- A Southwest City police officer is sent to the hospital following an assault at a gas station.

Around 7:30 P.M., a deputy was dispatched to the Conoco gas station where a store clerk was being threatened by a male.

The officer asked the man to leave, and he refused, leading to the deputy to try and place the man under arrest.

The man fought with the officer, hitting them on the head with a liquor bottle.

The store clerk also tried to apprehend the man, however they fell and cut their hand on glass.

The officer is currently being examined at Freeman West for their injuries.
The male suspect is in police custody with charges pending

