South Dakota one of only 13 states without a mass shooting in 2021

Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and other family members were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since January 1, 2021, there have been 244 mass shooting events in the United States, measuring out to more than one per day.

All total, within these 244 tragedies, 273 lives have been lost, and 994 victims have been injured.

This is according to data from gunviolencearchive.org, a not-for-profit corporation formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States.

The organization defines a mass shooting as an event with a minimum of four victims killed or injured, not including shooters who may also have been killed or injured at the time.

The following charts show the number of mass shooting deaths per state, as well as the number of events per state.

Click through this timeline to see the location and date of every recorded mass shooting so far in 2021.