Sounds of Summer: Ukulele club serenades custard customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Summer is nearly over but to channel those summer vibes, a flash mob of ukulele players took their tunes to Andy’s.

The Queen City Ukulele Club decided to cross the street from their normal practice spot, Springfield Music, to Andy’s Frozen Custard at the Fremont Center and surprise everyone with a feel-good flash mob.

The clubs head ukulele player, Karen Maxson, said this was a “celebration of the end of summer.”

“I don’t know why we haven’t thought of this before but right across the street is Andy’s. And so we’re going to go over and have our jackhammers or our concretes and we’re going to do a little flash mob action,” says Maxson.

The flash mod was a success and they played three songs, Iko Iko, Take Me Home Country Roads, and Octopus’s Garden.

“It feels really wonderful, I wasn’t sure about it. As we were doing it I was so proud of this club. When we first started we sat in a circle at our club meetings and nobody talked and now they’re playing the ukulele and singing outside at Andy’s Frozen Custard in the middle of Springfield. It was wonderful,” says Karen.

The Queen City Ukulele Club has been in Springfield for about 5 years. It is made up of everyday people who enjoy playing the ukulele.

The club meets at Springfield Music every first and third Tuesday of the month, it is free and they will let anyone come in and play.

Tonight before their trip to Andy’s they warmed up with some CCR (Creedence Clearwater Revival), Have You Ever Seen The Rain?

I have a ukulele myself so I couldn’t help but join in a song during their practice.