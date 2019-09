HOLLISTER, Mo. — SOTO Fest 2019 wrapped up after a successful festival.

Historic Downing Street was packed with vendors and festival-goers, for the third annual SOTO Fest, or State of the Ozarks Festival 2019.

Organizers of the festival say the focus is to celebrate the rich history and heritage of not just Hollister, but the Ozarks, Missouri and the Civil War.

The festival included live medieval combats, a variety of food and entertainment.