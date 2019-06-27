SONIC donates to local teacher for new chairs for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thanks to SONIC’s annual Limeades for Learning fundraiser, a teacher in Springfield received $337

The teacher, Mrs. C, teaches at Truman Elementary School

According to the press, SONIC donated 1.2 million matching donations to SONIC Teacher projects in May.

The project Mrs. C is apart of is “Wobble Chairs for Active Learners”

“SONIC fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and their students across the country,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning, SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in creative and fun ways for their students.”

Though Limeades for learning is a big fundraiser for teachers, SONIC supports teachers all year.

