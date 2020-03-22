Some stocks worth buying despite market drops, wealth manager says

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 2020 in New York City. The Dow fell more than 1,200 points today as COVID-19 fears continue to roil world markets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The COVID-19 outbreak continues to affect local businesses and the economy, but stock markets dropped before these realities set in. A Fayetteville wealth manager said it could be the time to invest in certain stocks.

The markets are expected to continue falling over the next couple weeks, said Don Paul, Sphere Wealth Management’s senior partner. People who aren’t prepared to wait a while for market stabilization may want to consider selling their stocks and pulling out of the stock market.

Still, those who are on a long-term investment plan may want to consider buying stocks in the energy sector or blue-chip companies.

“[The stock market deals] might be better in a week, two weeks, three weeks from now,” Paul said. “We’d still say that right now is a good time to be buying a little bit.”

When it comes to local heavy-hitters, Paul said Walmart is doing pretty well right now, but JB Hunt and Tyson took significant hits. This means people who trust they’ll come back from this with strong business models may want to invest while the stocks are cheaper.