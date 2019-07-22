Some plants in southwest Missouri contaminated with sudden oak death disease

SPRINGFIELD – If you’ve recently bought lilacs or other plants called “rhododendrons”, you may need to consider getting rid them.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture says its found some of these plants have been contaminated with “sudden oak death” disease.

Some of these plants were shipped to Walmart and to Fort Leonard Wood. The disease on these plants can infect other plants and even kill oak trees. There is no cure for this plant disease.

The infected plants are labeled as “Park Hill” plants.

Agriculture officials are urging anyone with these plants to dispose of them immediately to help prevent the spread of the disease.