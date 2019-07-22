Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Some plants in southwest Missouri contaminated with sudden oak death disease

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD – If you’ve recently bought lilacs or other plants called “rhododendrons”, you may need to consider getting rid them.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture says its found some of these plants have been contaminated with “sudden oak death” disease.

Some of these plants were shipped to Walmart and to Fort Leonard Wood. The disease on these plants can infect other plants and even kill oak trees. There is no cure for this plant disease.

The infected plants are labeled as “Park Hill” plants.

Agriculture officials are urging anyone with these plants to dispose of them immediately to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now