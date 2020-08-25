Some Northwest Arkansas students start the school year virtually

One local mom tells KNWA/Fox 24 she had to take off work Monday morning to make sure her child has a smooth start to the year.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While some students filed into the classroom for in-person learning Monday, some stayed home and started their school year virtually.

Learning from a computer isn’t easy for everyone.

One local mom tells KNWA/Fox 24 she had to take off work Monday morning to make sure her child has a smooth start to the year.

Stephannie Baker has two kids, and both of them staying at home this year.

Her son started virtually Monday, and she said the online modules are counterintuitive.

So much, that she started a Facebook group for her and other sixth grade moms at the school to post questions and concerns about the program.

Baker said after this first day, she sees both the pros and cons of learning online.

“One major disadvantage is that he’s not with his friends, he can’t ask a teacher questions face to face,” she said. “But, one major advantage is that when it gets really frustrating, I can say, ‘Hey buddy, go ride your bike around the block, decompress for a minute.'”

She said during this learning curve, she’s making sure she helps her son focus on the positive side of things.

Her message to parents is: You’re doing the best you can with what you have, and you’re not alone.