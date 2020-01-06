Some Missourians still waiting for their 2018 tax returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We reported last month that thousands of Missourians are still waiting for their 2018 tax return.

Well, now it’s 2020 and some are still waiting.

Jake Ristau is one of them, even though he says he filed his taxes the moment he could last January.

At first, he was told his refund was processing,

Then he sent in additional paperwork.

But when the New Year came, still nothing. And the state says the refunds rack up interest.

“It’s my money, I would like it, I work for it, I’m sure there are people out there that need it way more than I do and they are just sitting waiting for it for as well,” Ristau said.

At least 4,700 people are waiting on their tax return.

That number is down from 9,200 since August.