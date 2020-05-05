Some Kansas businesses eagerly reopen, but others hesitate

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Restaurant dining rooms, retail stores and some offices in Kansas have begun began reopening after lifting of the state’s stay-at-home order, though some business owners say they’ll wait a while.

Gov. Laura Kelly plans to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy in four stages between now an at least June 15.

The first stage began when the her stay-at-home order expired at midnight Sunday, allowing dine-in service in restaurants and the reopening of stores with social distancing.

Sarah Bagby said she wasn’t ready yet to reopen Watermark Books and Cafe in Wichita to in-person shoppers. But in Colby, Junelle Hills said she was ready for business to return to normal at her quilt, curtain and cabin business.

