Some in St. Louis worry it’s too early to reopen

by: The Associated Press

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Restaurants and other nonessential businesses will be allowed to open their doors on Monday in St. Louis city and county, but some people in the region worry that it’s still too early in the area of Missouri stung hardest by the coronavirus.

A group called HealthB4Wealth staged drive-by protests Saturday, parading through parts of the region and honking horns.

Organizers say the region lacks enough personal protective equipment for essential workers if cases start to spike again, and that the city and county don’t have enough testing and contact tracing in place.

