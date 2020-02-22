JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – They provide a bird’s eye view but some in Jefferson City believe drones need more regulations on where they can fly.

While “licensed drone operators” must follow many federal regulations, state-representative Mike Henderson thinks Missouri needs to close some of the gaps left by those federal rules.

A new house-bill would prohibit the use of an unmanned aircraft within 400 feet above a correctional center, a mental health hospital or an open-air sports-stadium that holds at least 5,000 people.

Henderson says he has been contacted about concerns of drones flying over Missouri prisons.

“If we don’t do something to regulate this at some point a knife, drug, guns cell phones are going to drop in there and there’s going to be something bad happening and people are going to wonder why they didn’t do something earlier so we’re trying to be proactive to make sure we maintain the safety for the people who work there and the offenders themselves,” Henderson said.

The penalties would vary depending on why the drone was too close to the regulated properties.