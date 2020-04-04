Some employees at Cox Branson are at risk of COVID-19 exposure

BRANSON, Mo. — CoxHealth has learned a patient at Cox Branson carried a risk of COVID-19 exposure to a group of employees, according to CoxHealth Media Relations Manager, Kaitlyn McConnell.

The patient was being treated for other health issues at the hospital and was not a confirmed COVID-19 case until after the patient’s death.

An investigation is taking place. McConnell further states it’s not uncommon for a patient to interact with as high as 80 or 100 staff in a hospitalization. Cox Branson is unaware on how many employees were exposed at this point. They are working with Taney County Health Department during this investigation.

McConnell said they have made necessary notifications to staff about the possible exposure. On Friday, April 3, Cox Branson employees started to wear masks when in direct patient care.