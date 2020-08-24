Some Arkansas universities to report their COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Some of Arkansas’ public universities say they will make public information about coronavirus cases on their campuses.

While the Arkansas Department of Health has daily reports on coronavirus cases at long-term-care facilities and correctional institutions, no such report exists for Arkansas’ residential colleges, though all colleges are required to report cases to the department.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that some higher-education leaders say they expect universities and colleges to eventually uniformly report case data.

Three of the state’s largest universities begin fall classes this week, with some having partial in-person instruction.