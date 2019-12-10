Soldiers in Missouri wait in line for donated Christmas trees

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo.– Hundreds of Christmas Trees now fill the halls of Fort Leonard Wood. They come by way of the 12th annual Trees for Troops program.







Above: Soldiers line up to get pick out their Christmas trees

The nation-wide program provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to military bases.

The goal of the program is to bring a sense of holiday spirit to our brave men and women who might not be able to make it home for Christmas. The trees donated this year come from places like New York, Oregon and even right here in Missouri.

Handwritten notes of thanks can be seen hanging from each Christmas tree. One community organizer says if you’ve ever wanted to see a Drill Sergeant smile, just watch them help pick out their family’s tree.