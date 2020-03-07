Sold out lane for Strikes for Strays fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sold out lanes at a Springfield bowling alley tonight, March 6, for a fundraiser for the Humane Society.

This is only the second year for this event, but it’s proven to be a success.

Community members pouring support, all lanes sold out and even a league participated.

Each team had a mascot, which is one of the animals currently at the Humane Society.

Karen Foutch, director of development, says the need is great right now for medical expenses, more specifically, they need about $20,000 for the animals.

“They’re worth every single dime,” Foutch said. “We’ve actually had an increase of animals that are needing (funds), at their worst time right now. We have some that are needing surgeries on their legs.”

Foutch hopes the funds raised will also help the Humane Society buy a new washing machine for the facility.