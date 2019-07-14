Social media personality Ray Diaz is arrested for alleged sexual assault

(CNN) — Social media personality Ray Diaz has been arrested for alleged sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday night.

Diaz, 33, is a self-described entrepreneur and content creator with more than 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Thursday that it was investigating allegations of physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor against a social media personality. They did not name him until a day later.

Diaz was taken into custody in San Diego by the elite Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section with the help of the San Diego Police Department.

His bail has been set at $500,000, police said. Information on his attorney was not immediately available.