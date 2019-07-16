Social media and tv watching has been linked to symptoms of depression in minors

WORLD — Spending too much time on social media and watching more TV has been linked to symptoms of depression in middle schoolers and high schoolers.

That’s the latest from a new study on kids in 7th grade up to 11th grade.

It was done over four years and the results just came out today, July 15.

For every additional hour kids spent on social media or watching TV, their depression got worse.

It’s not clear if screen time *causes depression or if it’s just a symptom.

Experts say moderation is key.