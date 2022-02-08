SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A local artist tried to test her abilities by making something that would stop people in their tracks using snow.

Last Saturday, after the snowstorm that hit Springfield, Kimberly Frazier decided that she would try to create a snow sculpture. The night before, she made a snow pile in preparation for the project.

Throughout the previous years, she would make normal snowmen with her sons and then later grandkids.

“This year, I didn’t have anybody around… It took me about 3 hours. I had gone online and wanted something to inspire or just kind of put a smile on somebody’s face as they drove by.” says Frazier. She said she considered making a snow dragon or a dolphin but ended up finding a picture of a couple. She used that picture as a reference.

Although she is a painter and seamstress, she has never tried sculpting before. However, her mother used to do elaborate sculptures, so she thought she would give it a shot.

“I’m more of the creative, artistic type, but this really surprised me that it came out the way that it did,” says Frazier.

After putting photos of the sculpture online, more and more people gave her feedback for her art. She said traffic would stop as people would take pictures while on the road, and one woman online told her it moved her to tears.

“Art is there to give and feel from, and I’m glad that everybody got a great feeling from it because today, more than any, to put a smile on somebody’s face or make them happy even for a moment is worth a million dollars,” says Frazier.

