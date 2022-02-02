SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Natalie Nunn shares the very latest forecast in the video above. Expect several rounds of snow, beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be concentrated along and north of Interstate 44. Many areas to the north of Springfield have already seen 5 inches of snow and could end up with nearly a foot of snow before the storm comes to an end.

Areas to the south and east of I-44 will see more sleet and freezing rain through the evening.

Springfield will see 8-10 inches of snow, Natalie, Jamie, Savannah, and T.J. say areas just to the south and east should see 6-8 inches, and the totals decrease further west and south.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.

Here is how KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox will keep you updated through the storm: