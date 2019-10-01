Smoke alarms donated to fire departments to give to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield, along with partners, donated 900 smoke alarms to nine local fire departments to place in homes in their district.

The event was held at the Willard Fire Department.

According to an HBA board member, they started this initiative after they learned many fire departments across the country are installing some alarms but many in the Ozarks don’t have the funding for them.

Since 2011 around 6,000 smoke alarms have been donated to area fire departments by the HBA.