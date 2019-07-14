Smoke alarms are being recalled due to failure to alert those to a fire

U.S. — Universal Security Instruments recalls about 180,000 of their battery powered smoke and fire alarms due to them not alerting customers of fire or smoke.

According to United States CPSC, The problem is due to a misaligned internal switch which causes the smoke alarms not to activate properly.

Universal Security Instruments says it has received 134 reports of this smoke alarm failing to alert.

To check if your smoke alarm needs to be replaced, you must press the test button on your alarm. If the alarm sounds, there is no need to replace it, if it doesn’t alarm, you should contact Universal Security Instruments at 877-612-6955 or visit their website.