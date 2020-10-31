Smith throws 5 TD passes in Central Arkansas’ 52-10 victory

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown walks on to the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii in Honolulu. When Central Arkansas and Austin Peay signed up to play in the first game of the college football season, little did they know how notable it would become. The FCS schools will kick off the shortened season Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in the Guardian Classic before a limited number of fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown says “we are the show in Week Zero and the game to really kick off football, not just college football but also professional football.” (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner, File)

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw five touchdown passes and Central Arkansas rolled over Missouri Western 52-10.

Smith finished 17 of 23 for 283 yards passing before giving way early in the third quarter.

After punting on their first possession, the Bears had five touchdowns and a field goal to end the first half ahead 38-7.

They opened up the second half by scoring on Smith’s fifth TD pass, a 4-yarder to Austin Eldridge.

Tyler Hudson and Lujan Winningham caught two TD passes each.

Hudson led the receivers with 137 yards, including a 71-yard score.