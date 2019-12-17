Smart Chicken donates food to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The donation will take place at Ozarks Food Harvest, located at 2810 N. Cedarbrook Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m.

“We’re so thankful for this wonderful donation from Smart Chicken,” President/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest Bart Brown said. “The holidays provide unique challenges for food-insecure families. Thanks to Smart Chicken, we will be able to provide protein for children, families, and seniors who aren’t sure where their next meal will come from.”

Ozarks Food Harvest will receive about 7,000 pounds of chicken as well as 10 percent of poultry from Smart Chicken’s Smart Giving Holiday challenge. The various retailers include Food 4 Less, Harter House, Price Cutter, Country Mart, Town and Country, and Woods Supermarket during the holiday season.