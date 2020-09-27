Smallin Civil War Cave’s lantern-lit tours are back

OZARK, Mo. — It’s lantern tour season at Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark.

The first tour was tonight. Visitors got to sit around a campfire, eat beans and cornbread, and listen to Civil War stories from across Missouri.

Then they took a lantern-lit tour through the Smallin Civil War Cave.

The whole night lasted about three hours.

“It’s a neat time of year,” Co-Owner of Smallin Civil War Cave Kevin Bright said. “We get to share a big part of our story here at Smallin Cave. When you go back in time especially to a place like the Ozarks you begin to realize what evolved into a Civil War. You know what, it begins to become really evident why history is so important.”

If you missed tonight’s lantern tour, more are on the books for Saturday nights in October and November.