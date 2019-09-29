Smallin Civil War Cave holds lantern-lit tour

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Smallin Civil War Cave held a lantern tour tonight.

Guests were served an ‘on the trail’ dinner of ham and beans, cornbread, and fried potatoes.

They ate around a campfire and were served by Union and Confederate reenactors.

They heard stories about the Civil War era in Missouri, then went on a lantern-lit tour through Smallin Civil War Cave.

Wanetta Bright is a co-owner of the cave.

She and her husband Kevin bought Smallin Civil War Cave in 2009.

She says her goal is preserving history.

“Some of the civil war history, some of the pioneer history, some of the Native American history, some of the history that has been forgotten, kind of fallen by the wayside,” Bright said. “We strive to teach it to people. It’s so much fun. its a historic experience. That’s just the best way to describe it.”

Bright also says tours aren’t limited to these lantern tours. Anyone interested can come by during business hours and take a tour.