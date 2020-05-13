Small town bank to close after 113 years

PLATO, Mo- Legacy Bank and Trust has announced the closure of its branch in Plato, the only bank in the town.

The company purchased the bank previously known as Bank of Plato in 2003. The last day of operation will be August 15th.

“We have operated the Plato location for more than 17 years and appreciate the significance of its operation in that area. For those reasons and many more, closing this location was a difficult decision that the Board did not take lightly.”, said John Everett, President, and CEO.

According to a Facebook post from Save the Plato Bank, the bank opened in 1907 with a fireproof vault and a safe weighing over four tons.

Customers who still want to bank with Legacy will have to go to Mountain Grove, but customers will be able to access their financial records, open accounts, and make deposits through multiple devices.