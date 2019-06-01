Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach

OCEAN CITY, Nj. (CBS) — A small single-engine plane made an emergency landing Saturday on a beach in Ocean City. The landing happened just after 8:30 a.m.

Police say the pilot of the Cessna 182 was the only person aboard the single engine plane and was uninjured. The beach was relatively empty at the time of the landing.

The plane, which sustained minor damage, will be removed from the beach once the scene has been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration.

To read the rest of the story, click here.