SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Small Business Saturday is getting an early start in Springfield.

Ensley and Swann Boutique on C-Street is celebrated as commercial streets newest small business with a mayoral proclamation by zone 1 councilwoman, Phyllis Ferguson at 1 p.m.

Plus, Big Momma’s will have live music from the Springfield Street Choir at 2 p.m.

Remember, the choir is made up of singers who are currently or formerly homeless, or are experiencing extreme poverty.