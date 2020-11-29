Small Business Saturday at the Farmer’s Market supports businesses around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A tradition more than a decade-old comes at a crucial time for small business owners.

The Farmer’s Market of the Ozarks hosted Small Business Saturday.

Business owners say this Saturday went pretty well and it’s all thanks to how they adapted to these trying times.

Joe Moore owns Full Octave Coffee Roasters in Ozark.

“This day really connects us with our customers,” Moore said. “They’re coming out to us. They’re giving us feedback, which helps me become a better roaster for my coffee.”

Linda Jensen came in from Crane, Missouri for her shopping spree at the Farmers Market today.

“It’s good to feed the local economy, and knowing that their heart and soul goes into it along with the product… just a little more special,” Jensen said.