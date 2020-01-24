Small business owners get advice at the Library Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Small businesses looking to get off the ground received some advice.

During a workshop at the Library Center, small business owners learned basic financial terms and concepts.

The hope is, the knowledge will help them talk to an accountant to set up things like bookkeeping and financial statements.

Bab Bazan is a volunteer for SCORE Southwest Missouri, he says theses classes are a big help for small business owners.

“We have a big program that we call simple steps for starting your business,” Bazan said. “It’s a five-part series where there are different segments, advertising, business finance, business organization and anybody starting a business should definitely attend that.”

SCORE Southwest Missouri will hold another small business workshop next month.