‘Slumber pawty’ fundraiser raises nearly $300k with 15 local shelters to end animal homelessness

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fifteen local animal shelters came together for a ‘slumber pawty’ fundraiser this past weekend.

The shelters have joined forces with Purina for the event that took place over a 24-hour period between Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11.

For the second year in a row, our own Meghan Danahey climbed into a kennel to spend 24 hours with a shelter pup to raise awareness and money in an effort to end animal homelessness.

So far, $288,911 has been raised and the goal is $300,000.

The idea for the ‘Shelter Slumber Pawty’ started in 2017 when Gateway Pet Guardians first filled their kennels with humans to raise much-needed vetting funds. During the first year, the shelter raised over $30,000. Last year, the Belleville Area Humane Society joined the fundraising fun and, combined, the two shelters raised over $50,000.

In 2019, 15 shelters from the Saint Louis Petlover Coalition are coming together for the ‘Sumber Pawty’ event. The event will consist of 225 staff and volunteers crawling into kennels with adoptable dogs and cats for 24 hours. It will be the largest collaborative fundraising event of it’s kind for animal welfare in the country.

Fundraising officially began on Wednesday, July 10 with a PJ kickoff ‘pawty’ under the Arch.