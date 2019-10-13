Slavic Harvest Fall Festival held to honor Slavic cultures

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The second annual Slavic Harvest Fall Festival took place today at Bread of Life Christian Church in Rogersville.

The community came together for worship and fellowship, honoring four Slavic cultures: Ukranian, Russian, Belarusian, and Moldovan.

In addition to lots of food and games for the entire family, the free event featured special guests, Evangelists and singers.

Daniil Ivanov, one of the event organizers, explained the significance of the Slavic Festival.

“The whole point of it is just to show the Slavic culture — and to show the appreciation to all the American people that we’re thankful to be in this country,” Ivanov said. “That we’re thankful to preach such an event where everyone can be part of. Just reach out to the community and provide such an opportunity.”