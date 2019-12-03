Skull found in Newton County, Arkansas

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. — Authorities in Newton County, Arkansas are working to identify a human skull found outside of Mount Judea.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the skull was found near a campsite in an area called Sam’s Throne.

We reported earlier this year that deputies were looking for a woman in that area.

Pamela Samuels-Louro was last seen in Garland County in June.

Her truck was found near the campsite.

Multiple agencies searched the area after the truck was found but no other signs of the woman were found.

The sheriff’s office has sent the skull to the medical examiner’s office to determine an identity.