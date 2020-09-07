Six victims located after shooting at Swope Park, KC police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City police said six victims were identified after a shooting was reported at Swope Park Sunday night.

According to Capt. Dave Jackson, a Kansas City police spokesman, officers were called to the park around 8:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

While officers were en route, five shooting victims arrived at a nearby hospital, Jackson said in an email to FOX4. Another victim drove home and called police from their residence.

The victims’ injuries were not believed to be life threatening, Jackson said.

At the park Sunday night, police located a large crime scene and multiple witnesses.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation was ongoing Monday morning.