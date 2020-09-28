Six topics expected to be talked about during the presidential debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The first presidential debate is just around the corner.

There are six topics that are expected to be talked about in this year’s first presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The first topic: COVID-19.

“We’re not 100% sure what we can expect the president’s campaign to do going forward, in dealing with COVID-19,” said Andrew Crocker, a political science instructor at OTC. “We have general ideas, we can expect more of the same, certainly.”

Second topic: the Supreme Court.

It has become increasingly a bigger part of the debate in the past few elections.

“President Trump will probably argue that we elected president, for four years, so he has the right to do this,” said Dr. Dan Ponder from Drury University. “Joe Biden arguing that this was hypocrisy on the part of the republicans for what happened in 2016.”

Another major debate topic that’s affecting Missouri right now: Last June, a St. Louis couple pointed guns at protestors who gathered near their private property.

“Not only has Missouri been front and center on that, but they actually spoke at the Republican National Convention,” Ponder said.

Dr. Ponder says he thinks President Trump will say if democrats get elected, there will be more riots.

Another issue up for debate: Election integrity.

“President Trump is going to make the argument without foundation I have to say, without data to back it up, that there is a lot of voter fraud that’s linked to mail-in ballots or even absentee ballots,” Ponder said.

The economy will also be a debate topic.

“The president is giving speeches on a regular basis to large crowds, very few who are wearing masks, and so the signal the president is sending as long as outright saying, is we just gotta get this economy back on track,” Crocker said. “We can deal with COVID on the margins. The Biden campaign is clearly arguing not only is he saying it out loud, but he’s also showing it every step of the way that the disease needs to be dealt with first and foremost.”