Six people arrested after house raid in Lockwood have been identified

LOCKWOOD, Mo. — The identities of six people arrested in Dade county have been released.

The charges were filed after a house raid in Lockwood yesterday, July 8.

All of the suspects are facing posession of a controlled substance and child endangerment involving drugs.

57-year-old Tracy Burtt, 17-year-old Arianna Woods, 18-year-old Brook Woods and 43-year-old Sheila Bray are just facing those charges.

43-year-old Henry Woods is also looking at unlawful posession of a weapon as well as unlawful use of it.

46-year-old Paul Lucero is also facing the same charges.

Dade County and Greene County sheriff’s office as well as air support from the National Guard assisted with the raid

The six were arrested without incident.