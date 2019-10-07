Six fire departments respond to three-house fire in Houston

HOUSTON, Mo.– It took the combined efforts of six fire departments to extinguish the Monday-morning fire that caused the extensive damage shown in these cell phone photos.

Lieutenants with the Mt. Grove Fire Department said the fire, which eventually started at one home in Houston, Missouri, spread to two neighboring houses before crews responded and put it out.

The Houston Fire Department was aided by crews responding from Mt. Grove, Cabool, Roby, Summersville. The Houston Rural fire team also responded.

Lt. David Todd with the Mountain Grove Fire Department fires like this one can spread when the wind is up and homes are in close proximity to one another.

The fire, which Todd and his team were called to at 5:30 Monday morning, was mostly under control by 6 a.m. we’re told.

The fire was completely extinguished by around 8 according to the lieutenant.

Fire crews are still unsure about what caused the fire but were able to report nobody was injured because of the fire’s three-house spread.