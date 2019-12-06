Six apply for new Nonpartisan State Demographer position

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In an effort to redraw election maps in the state of Missouri the state will now sort through six applications for a brand new position.

The “Nonpartisan State Demographer” position was created when a constitutional amendment was approved by voters in 2018

This new position is tasked with creating politically neutrally maps for the Missouri House and Senate districts after the 2020 census.

Missouri is the only state to require a demographer to use a new mathematical formula to cut down on gerrymandering.