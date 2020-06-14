Silver Dollar City to reopen with a few changes in response to COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. — Today Silver Dollar City welcomed back season pass holders for its 60th season.

A lot has changed for the park since March, when it delayed its opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before guests walk into the park this year, they have to get their temperature taken and be asked a list of questions.

Ezekiel Youngblood, a season pass holder, says these precautions are “absolutely needed.”

Youngblood traveled from Arkansas with his family for the park’s reopening.

“Everybody’s wearing masks, they’re sanitizing the rides,” Youngblood said. “I think it’s gone great.”

Silver Dollar City visitors ages 3 and older have to wear a mask.

The only time it’s okay to remove your face covering is when you’re eating or on a water ride.

“I couldn’t agree more,” Youngblood said. “To prevent the spread of the virus or any disease in general. Especially social distancing is never a far-fetched comment.”

There are signs throughout SDC reminding people to stay six feet apart.

Dalton Fischer with the park says this weekend’s capacity is 6,000 people.

The occupancy limit varies depending on the ride and building.

“The important thing about Wildfire is the social distancing on the ride,” Fischer said. “Each train might look a little bit different. You may have a row with one guest. You may have two rows with seven guests, where you have a family of seven. And then we’re gonna skip a row.”

No matter how big a group is, hand sanitizer will be provided.

“Before riding on a ride, our ride attendants are gonna come around, give a squirt to everybody in line that’s coming up next to ride,” Fischer said.

Hand sanitizer stations are all around the park, as well as portable handwashing stations.

“Why we are having all of these procedures, all of these plans put into place, is for the respect out of others,” Fischer said. “We will always here follow science, healthcare professionals, the CDC guidance, whatever it may be to make sure that we’re keeping our hosts, our guests as safe as they can possibly be.”

SDC will open to the general public on Monday, June 15. Fischer says the park will operate at 50% capacity, allowing 8,000 to 9,000 people inside.

Fischer says visitors will be allowed to hold their masks in their hands on some rides if they have a loose mask. They are expected to put the mask back on afterward, though.

If someone loses a mask on a ride, SDC will provide them with a free replacement.