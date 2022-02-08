BRANSON, Mo. — Herschend Enterprises, which owns Silver Dollar City in Branson announced Tuesday the company will cover all tuition fees for employees who want to pursue higher education. This is through a program called GROW U, which has a mission of making education a possibility for more people.

The program will launch on February 24, 2022, for all of Herschend Enterprises’ seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees, according to a post on Silver Dollar City’s Facebook page.

The post goes on to say the GROW U program offers diploma, degree, and certificate programs across 30 learning partners. The subjects SDC’s workers can study include culinary, finance, technology, and marketing. The program will also provide funding for 150 additional programs.

SDC says it will share more about the program soon. The attraction has a job fair scheduled for February 11 and 12.

OzarksFirst has a crew in Branson gathering more information about this program. We will update this story as we learn more.