Gloria James Swartz went missing June 19 at 4:45p.m.

She is a white, 81-year-old female, 5’06” tall, 120 pounds, short dyed red hair, green eyes, and has light complexion.

she was last known to be in Austin, Arkansas near First Arkansas Bank and Trust.

If you have any information, please contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 501-745-2112.