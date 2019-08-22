Silver alert: the Glenwood Police Department is searching for Shirley Holloway

The Greenwood Police Department has activated a silver alert for Shirley J. Holloway.

She is a white female, 5’05” tall, 130 pounds, medium-length blond hair and green eyes.

Holloway was last known to be at I-30 Eastbound between Hope and Prescott.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with “Love” in hot pink letters.

Holloway may be traveling in a 2010 White Toyota Camry with the license plate 288XLZ.

If you have any information, please call the Glenwood Police Department at 870-285-3301